Ligue 1 / Matchday 36
Parc des Princes / 08.05.2022
PSG v Troyes result: Neymar on target as PSG held at home as Troyes edge closer to Ligue 1 safety
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME
Despite one last chance for PSG - an Mbappe cross for a ferocious Messi volley that is blocked in the box - Troyes hold on for a 2-2 draw.
90+3'
MESSI DRIBBLES IT DEAD
Once more the Argentinian is at the heart of things, darting to the byline but the ball gets away from him and Troyes have a goal kick as time winds down.
90+1'
MESSI OFF THE BAR
Messi makes space with a one-two with Wijnaldum on the edge of the box and then unleashes but his shot cannons off the crossbar and Moulin is able to claim the rebound.
89'
GHARBI MAKES DEBUT
Pochettino sends 18-year-old Ismaël Gharbi on for his first ever minutes in Ligue 1 as Di Maria is withdrawn for the final minutes.
Off
Ángel Di María
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Ismaël Gharbi
Paris Saint-Germain
87'
TROYES DEFENDING DESPERATELY
21 players are now deep inside the Troyes half but the visitors continue to give everything to hold onto a hard-won point.
85'
MARQUINHOS HEADS OVER
PSG are building momentum late as they search for a winner and Marquinhos is inches away from getting it with a header.
81'
MORE DI MARIA BRILLIANCE
The Argentinian once again charges out of his own half and the only way Kouame can stop him creating a three-on-two advantage is to bring him down.
The Malian is cautioned for the most obvious of deliberate fouls.
Yellow card
Rominigue Kouamé
ESTAC Troyes
78'
BOTH SIDES MAKE DOUBLE SUBS
PSG bring on Wijnaldum and Gueye for Verratti and Danilo, while Troyes withdraw Ugbo and Larouci for Salmier and Balde.
Off
Marco Verratti
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Georginio Wijnaldum
Paris Saint-Germain
75'
SUPER DEFENDING BIANCONE
Mbappe races onto Messi's pass into space, tries to beat Biancone with a Cruyff turn but the ex-Monaco defender does brilliantly to extricate the ball and escape under huge pressure.
73'
TROYES BREAK FORWARD
Rominigue Kouamé weaves through PSG's midfield and it requires a borderline challenge from Marco Verratti to stop the Malian midfielder from going all the way.
70'
PSG CAMPED IN TROYES' HALF
The champions are dominating possession once again now, but Troyes are holding on and looking dangerous when they win the ball back.
Troyes continue to find space on the flanks where they are often doubling up on PSG's full-backs going forward.
64'
UNLUCKY FOR UGBO
Troyes' Canadian forward does brilliantly in a physical duel with Marquinhos on the left side of the box but unluckily slips over as he tries to turn the Brazilian.
62'
MOULIN RACES OUT OF HIS GOAL
Di Maria sprints onto a Messi through ball but Troyes keeper Moulin gets their first, blocking the Argentinian with his body far from goal.
As he does so, the whistle blows for offside against Di Maria.
59'
VAR RULES OUT NEYMAR GOAL
PSG seemed to have restored their lead after a lovely first-time finish from Neymar but, following consultation with VAR, the goal is ruled out for a foul by Mbappe on Palmer-Brown in the build-up.
54'
VAR SAYS 'NO PENALTY'
Achraf Hakimi runs onto a dangerous through ball and tumbles to the grass in the Troyes box but despite the attention of a Troyes defender, no penalty is awarded.
52'
DI MARIA CHARGES FORWARD
The Argentinian leads PSG's attack forward but has to check back when he finds no supporting runners with him.
49'
Penalty
Florian Tardieu
ESTAC Troyes
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL TROYES!
Florian Tardieu's Panenka pulls Troyes level, at 2-2.
The boyhood Marseille fan races to the Troyes fans and whips them into a frenzy after his excellent chipped penalty.
47'
PENALTY TROYES
Presnel Kimpembe hauls Renaud Ripart down after some clever footwork from the big forward left the defender wrong-footed.
2nd Half
45'
THE SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY
Troyes surge into action from the kickoff as they look to find an early equaliser.
HT
DI MARIA'S ASSISTS RECORD
The Argentinian's assist for PSG's opener tonight was his 112th for the club in all competitions, extending his club record.