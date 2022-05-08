Ligue 1 / Matchday 36
Parc des Princes / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/es-troyes-ac/teamcenter.shtml
ESTAC Troyes
Advertisement
Ad

Paris Saint-Germain - ESTAC Troyes

Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5-4-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5-4-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

ESTAC Troyes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
35247479
2
AS MonacoMON
36198965
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
35198865
4
Stade RennaisREN
351951162
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
361612860
14
ESTAC TroyesTRO
35991736
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Lyon boost Europe hopes with win at Marseille

01/05/2022 at 21:17

Ligue 1

Strasbourg produce stunning fightback against PSG to claim draw

29/04/2022 at 21:48

Related matches

FC Metz
0
0
Olympique Lyonnais
25'
Clermont Foot
-
-
Montpellier HSC
14:00
Angers SCO
-
-
Girondins de Bordeaux
14:00
Stade de Reims
-
-
RC Lens
14:00

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Paris Saint-Germain and ESTAC Troyes with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 8 May 2022.

Catch the latest Paris Saint-Germain and ESTAC Troyes news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.