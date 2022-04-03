Ligue 1 / Matchday 30
Parc des Princes / 03.04.2022
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
FC Lorient
Paris Saint-Germain - FC Lorient

Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

FC Lorient

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
29205465
2
Stade RennaisREN
30165953
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
29158653
4
OGC NiceNIC
30157851
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
29139748
16
FC LorientLOR
296101328
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG humbled by Monaco to suffer third defeat in four games

20/03/2022 at 14:21

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead to 15 points but fans roundly boo Messi and Neymar

13/03/2022 at 15:42

