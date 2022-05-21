Ligue 1 / Matchday 38
Parc des Princes / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-metz/teamcenter.shtml
FC Metz
Paris Saint-Germain - FC Metz

Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-5-1
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
3-5-2
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-5-1
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
FC Metz logo
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

FC Metz

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
37258483
2
AS MonacoMON
37208968
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
37208968
4
Stade RennaisREN
372051265
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
371712863
18
FC MetzMET
376131831
Latest news

Ligue 1

Rennes dominate Marseille to leave Champions League spot up for grabs

14/05/2022 at 22:25

Ligue 1

Neymar on target as PSG held at home by Troyes who edge closer to Ligue 1 safety

08/05/2022 at 21:26

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Metz with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 21 May 2022.

Catch the latest Paris Saint-Germain and FC Metz news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

