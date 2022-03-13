Ligue 1 / Matchday 28
Parc des Princes / 13.03.2022
Paris Saint-Germain
Rescheduled
-
-
Girondins de Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain - Girondins de Bordeaux Summary

Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
Girondins de Bordeaux jersey
Girondins de Bordeaux
3-4-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
Girondins de Bordeaux jersey
Girondins de Bordeaux
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
Girondins de Bordeaux logo
Girondins de Bordeaux jersey
Girondins de Bordeaux
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

Girondins de Bordeaux

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
27195362
2
OGC NiceNIC
27155749
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
27138647
4
Stade RennaisREN
27144946
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
27128744
20
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
274101322
Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco dent Marseille's Champions League hopes with away win

06/03/2022 at 22:19

Ligue 1

PSG slip up as Ligue 1 rivals Nice grab late winner

06/03/2022 at 15:34

