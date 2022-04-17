PSG V MARSEILLE - WHO COMES OUT ON TOP IN LE CLASSIQUE?

Ligue 1 / Matchday 32
Parc des Princes / 17.04.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
27'
Olympique de Marseille
MARSEILLE FIND CONTROL
Marseille have finally got a foothold in the game and finding longer spells of possession. Encouraging period for Sampaoli's men who look very assured.
-
NEYMAR'S OPENER
21'
Olympique de Marseille
GERSON IN THE BOOK
The Marseille midfielder is cautioned for a foul on Messi
Yellow card
Gerson
Olympique de Marseille
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
19'
Paris Saint-Germain
WHAT A MISS BY MBAPPÉ
Mbappé beats the offside trap and races clear on goal but the Frenchman surprisingly drags his shot wide with just Lopez to beat.
17'
Paris Saint-Germain
FIRST BOOKING
No surprise here, but Verratti is in the book for a foul on Guendouzi
Yellow card
Marco Verratti
Paris Saint-Germain
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
12'
Paris Saint-Germain
Goal
Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! PSG 1-0 MARSEILLE
Verratti plays a beautiful pass over the top of the Marseille defence and Neymar latches onto it and steers the ball past Lopez to break the deadlock.
10'
NO CLEAR CHANCES .. YET
Both sides are cancelling each other out with the game being played in central areas. No chances of note so far.
5'
EARLY EXCHANGES
PSG have had the bulk of possession early on. Marseille are playing a high line which is always a risk with Mbappé around. A good midfielder battle so far
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF
We are underway with Le Classique!
19:21
Paris Saint-Germain
ALL EYES ON THE PARC
A win tonight for PSG tonight will leave them on the brink of the title and they could wrap up a joint-record 10th league title at Angers on Wednesday night if results go their way. The Ligue 1 title is the only piece of silverware available for the capital club in what has been a difficult season.
19:19
Paris Saint-Germain
MBAPPÉ ON FIRE
Will Kylian Mbappé be the difference tonight at the Parc des Princes? Mbappé is the league's top scorer with 20 goals but can he add to his tally against PSG's fiercest rivals?
19:17
Paris Saint-Germain
MESSI MANIA
Can Lionel Messi be decisive tonight for PSG in Le Classique?
19:12
Olympique de Marseille
OM LOOKING TO CAUSE AN UPSET
Jorge Sampaoli's Marseille have found form of late and head to Paris buoyed by their qualification for the Europa Conference League semi-finals in midweek. Marseille have won four-consecutive games in Ligue 1 since a defeat at home to Monaco in early March.
19:10
Paris Saint-Germain
TITLE IN SIGHT FOR PSG
Paris Saint-Germain head into tonight's 'classique' on the back of two high scoring wins as they edge closer to a 10th Ligue 1 title. Marseille are in second place but 12 points behind Mauricio Pochettino's men and will be looking for another win at the Parc des Princes against their fierce rivals, after last season's 1-0 win in the capital. The reverse fixture at the Orange Velodrome in October ended goalless.
19:07
MESSI, NEYMAR & MBAPPÉ START FOR THE LEADERS
Confirmed Teams: Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Mendes, Verratti, Danilo, Gueye, Messi, Neymar, Mbappé. Subs: Navas, Ramos, Bernat, Kehrer, Wijnaldum, Dina Ebimbe, Simons, Icardi, Di Maria.
Marseille: Lopez, Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Luan Peres, Gerson, Kamara, Guendouzi, Gueye, Under, Payet. Subs: Mandanda, Lirola, Kolasinac, Targhalline, Dieng, Luis Henrique, Bakambu, Harit, Ben Seghir.
19:00
Paris Saint-Germain v Olympique de Marseille live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as the top two go head to head at the Parc des Princes.
Kick off 19.45 BST
Image credit: Getty Images