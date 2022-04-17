Ligue 1 / Matchday 32
Parc des Princes / 17.04.2022
Paris Saint-Germain
First half
1
0
29'
Olympique de Marseille
    Live Updates

    PSG V MARSEILLE - WHO COMES OUT ON TOP IN LE CLASSIQUE?

    Updated 17/04/2022 at 19:13 GMT
    27'
    Olympique de Marseille
    MARSEILLE FIND CONTROL
    Marseille have finally got a foothold in the game and finding longer spells of possession. Encouraging period for Sampaoli's men who look very assured.
    NEYMAR'S OPENER
    21'
    Olympique de Marseille
    GERSON IN THE BOOK
    The Marseille midfielder is cautioned for a foul on Messi
    Gerson
    Yellow card
    Gerson
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls against1
    19'
    Paris Saint-Germain
    WHAT A MISS BY MBAPPÉ
    Mbappé beats the offside trap and races clear on goal but the Frenchman surprisingly drags his shot wide with just Lopez to beat.
    17'
    Paris Saint-Germain
    FIRST BOOKING
    No surprise here, but Verratti is in the book for a foul on Guendouzi
    Marco Verratti
    Yellow card
    Marco Verratti
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Assists1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    12'
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Neymar
    Goal
    Neymar
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! PSG 1-0 MARSEILLE
    Verratti plays a beautiful pass over the top of the Marseille defence and Neymar latches onto it and steers the ball past Lopez to break the deadlock.
    10'
    NO CLEAR CHANCES .. YET
    Both sides are cancelling each other out with the game being played in central areas. No chances of note so far.
    5'
    EARLY EXCHANGES
    PSG have had the bulk of possession early on. Marseille are playing a high line which is always a risk with Mbappé around. A good midfielder battle so far
    1st Half
    1'
    KICK OFF
    We are underway with Le Classique!
    19:21
    Paris Saint-Germain
    ALL EYES ON THE PARC
    A win tonight for PSG tonight will leave them on the brink of the title and they could wrap up a joint-record 10th league title at Angers on Wednesday night if results go their way. The Ligue 1 title is the only piece of silverware available for the capital club in what has been a difficult season.
    19:19
    Paris Saint-Germain
    MBAPPÉ ON FIRE
    Will Kylian Mbappé be the difference tonight at the Parc des Princes? Mbappé is the league's top scorer with 20 goals but can he add to his tally against PSG's fiercest rivals?
    19:17
    Paris Saint-Germain
    MESSI MANIA
    Can Lionel Messi be decisive tonight for PSG in Le Classique?
    19:12
    Olympique de Marseille
    OM LOOKING TO CAUSE AN UPSET
    Jorge Sampaoli's Marseille have found form of late and head to Paris buoyed by their qualification for the Europa Conference League semi-finals in midweek. Marseille have won four-consecutive games in Ligue 1 since a defeat at home to Monaco in early March.
    19:10
    Paris Saint-Germain
    TITLE IN SIGHT FOR PSG
    Paris Saint-Germain head into tonight's 'classique' on the back of two high scoring wins as they edge closer to a 10th Ligue 1 title. Marseille are in second place but 12 points behind Mauricio Pochettino's men and will be looking for another win at the Parc des Princes against their fierce rivals, after last season's 1-0 win in the capital. The reverse fixture at the Orange Velodrome in October ended goalless.
    19:07
    MESSI, NEYMAR & MBAPPÉ START FOR THE LEADERS
    Confirmed Teams: Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Mendes, Verratti, Danilo, Gueye, Messi, Neymar, Mbappé. Subs: Navas, Ramos, Bernat, Kehrer, Wijnaldum, Dina Ebimbe, Simons, Icardi, Di Maria.
    Marseille: Lopez, Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Luan Peres, Gerson, Kamara, Guendouzi, Gueye, Under, Payet. Subs: Mandanda, Lirola, Kolasinac, Targhalline, Dieng, Luis Henrique, Bakambu, Harit, Ben Seghir.
    19:00
    Paris Saint-Germain v Olympique de Marseille live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as the top two go head to head at the Parc des Princes.
    Kick off 19.45 BST

