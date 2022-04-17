Ligue 1 / Matchday 32
Parc des Princes / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain - Olympique de Marseille

Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
31225471
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
31178659
3
Stade RennaisREN
321751056
4
AS MonacoMON
32158953
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
311410752
Latest news

Ligue 1

Mbappe and Neymar score hat-tricks as PSG beat Clermont to go 15 points clear

09/04/2022 at 21:30

Ligue 1

'There are new elements' - Mbappe provides PSG future update amid Real Madrid links

04/04/2022 at 07:30

