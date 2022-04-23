Ligue 1 / Matchday 34
Parc des Princes / 23.04.2022
Paris Saint-Germain
Completed
1
1
1
RC Lens
PSG V Lens live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as Les Parisiens can seal the title!

Pete Sharland
Pete Sharland
Updated 23/04/2022 at 20:59 GMT
REPORT!
Thanks for joining us.
PSG seal title despite last-ditch Lens equaliser
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: PSG 1-1 LENS
PSG have done it! The Ligue 1 title is theirs despite Lens putting a dent in the celebrations with a late equaliser despite the visitors playing the last part of the game with ten men!

Image credit: Getty Images

90+2'
WIDE!
What a chance for Mbappe! A ball from deep finds Neymar, who heads it down for Mbappe. He runs onto the ball and fires a low shot, but it goes wide of the near post!
90'
YELLOW CARD
Neymar is booked for a bad challenge.
88'
GOALLLL! LENS LEVEL IT!
Would you believe it!
Machado's low cross from the left evades all but Jean, who pops up at the far post to rifle home!
82'
82'
81'
80'
MESSI STRIKE
Have a look at Lionel Messi's goal that gave PSG the lead.
77'
YELLOW CARD
Marquinhos is booked for remonstrating with the referee.
76'
PSG CHANGE
Di Maria, who got two assists against Angers in midweek, comes on to replace Hakimi.
75'
OFFSIDE!
Wooh makes a darting run in-behind on the left flank, and he manages to sprint into the box to have the shot from an angle, but Marquinhos puts in a fantastic sliding challenge to see the ball go out into touch.
However, the centre-back timed his run too soon and any goal there would not have counted because of an offside.
74'
YELLOW CARD
Verratti is booked for PSG.
73'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LENS
Machado and Ganago come on for Costa and Clauss for Lens.
72'
SAVED!
PSG almost have a double salvo!
Mbappe and Neymar both attempt to pass through the lines, but are initially thwarted. The block then sees the ball fall to Gueye, who hits a low effort that Leca saves.
71'
HE DOES IT AGAIN
That was a vintage Messi strike.

Image credit: Getty Images

67'
WHAT A GOAL! MESSI STRIKES FOR PSG
The Maestro delivers a bit of magic to put PSG ahead!
Neymar plays it across to Messi just outside the area, before the Argentine curls an unstoppable effort from range into the top corner. What a finish.
The title as it stands is heading back to Paris!
66'
CHANCE!
Another chance from PSG! Messi makes a run down the right channel, before playing in Mbappe ahead of him on the run. The Frenchman then cuts the ball back for an advanced Ramos in the box, but the ball is slightly behind the defender, and his first-time effort sails over the bar!
63'
SIDE NETTING!
Neymar plays in an overlapping Mendes, who makes a darting run down the left. He drives into the box, but his effort from a tight angle goes straight into the side netting.
62'
CHANCE FOR LENS!
Frankowski plays in Costa down the left channel, before the Pole receives it back with a low cross, but a nick by Hakimi on the pass takes it slightly away from the midfielder, and he cannot connect with the ball!