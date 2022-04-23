Ligue 1 / Matchday 34
Parc des Princes / 23.04.2022
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
RC Lens
Paris Saint-Germain - RC Lens

Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
5-3-2
Paris Saint-Germain

4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
RC Lens

5-3-2
RC Lens
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

RC Lens

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33245477
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
33188762
3
Stade RennaisREN
331751156
4
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
331511756
5
AS MonacoMON
33168956
7
RC LensLEN
331581053
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG hit three past Angers, can win Ligue 1 title on Saturday

Yesterday at 21:36

Ligue 1

PSG on brink of Ligue 1 title after edging past Marseille

17/04/2022 at 21:08

