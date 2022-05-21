Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Lens v Monaco live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as European places are still up for grabs in final matchday
- All
- Highlights
17'
LOW SAVE BY FARINEZ!
Monaco launch an unexpected break down the left, and it sees Golovin get a dangerous shot away at an angle towards the near post, but Farinez gets down low to get a strong hand on it to tip it away.
It may have been either a shot or a low cross by the Russian, but eitherway, Lens deal with it!
14'
ANOTHER FORAY FORWARD FOR LENS!
Doucoure tries to play in Fofana with a through ball to his left, but is slightly overhit. The midfielder has to chase it to get to it, before cutting inside onto his favoured right foot to get the shot away towards the far corner, but it is blocked by Disasi.
Frankowski then opts to hit the rebound first-time, but the effort goes wide of the near post.
11'
KALIMUENDO IN THE GAME!
The Lens forward is looking lively already, but is lacking the finishing touch at the moment.
Monaco are caught in midfield, as a square pass is cut out by Lens and leads to a quick transition. Kalimuendo picks it up in a pocket of space before driving forward with the ball. He then opts to go for a long-range effort from outside the box, but once again, it is straight at Nubel and does not trouble the German.
8'
ANOTHER SHOT ON TARGET FOR LENS
Doucoure now has a shot on goal for Lens, and it all comes from a short corner.
Clauss plays it short for Gradit, and he lays it off for Doucoure to strike just outside the box, but his effort is straight at Nubel, and the Monaco goalkeeper holds the ball.
7'
KALIMUENDO IN AGAIN!
Monaco look shaky at the back here as Lens break away again! Costa lays the ball off for Kalimuendo again to his right, and he goes for goal with a low shot towards the near post, but Nubel palms it away in the Monaco goal.
6'
POOR EFFORT!
Kalimuendo is put through on goal, but he shanks his effort and doesn't get a clean connection, and Nubel comfortably saves.
3'
CORNER FOR MONACO!
A good header from Volland in the box to almost put in Ben Yedder, but the Monaco striker cannot control the ball and it is put out for a corner.
That set-piece then comes to nothing.
1'
KICK-OFF!
Lens get us underway in their red and gold strips. Here we go!
19:55
TEAMS ARE COMING OUT!
The teams are out on the field here, and the Lens fans look well up for it, with several tifos in the stands.
19:40
NOT LONG TO GO NOW!
Lens will be lining up in a 3-5-2 formation this evening. Players to watch for them are Jonathan Clauss (RWB) who has maintained his place in the France squad, and Seko Fofana (CM) who has been a revelation at Lens this season.
19:35
RC Lens
LENS HAVE FANTASTIC HOME RECORD
RC Lens have only lost three of their matches at home in the league this season, showing that playing in front of their supporters has helped turn Stade Bolleart-Delelis into a real fortress for them. This will not be a walk in the park for Monaco this evening.
Image credit: Eurosport
19:30
AS Monaco
TWO LES BLEUS STARS IN MONACO LINE-UP
For Monaco, both Wissam Ben Yedder and Aurelien Tchouameni are in their starting line-up, and both have been called up by Didier Deschamps to represent Les Bleus in France's upcoming Nations League fixtures over the summer.
19:25
LENS HAVE UPPER HAND IN RECENT MEETINGS
Monaco have failed to win in their last three league games against Lens, suffering two defeats and playing out a draw from those matches.
Despite their superb away form this term, could that have an effect on the outcome of this game? By Monaco's standards, another defeat to Lens would surely see them added to their 'bogey team' category.
19:20
RC Lens
RC LENS IN FOCUS
As for Racing Club de Lens, the side from Northern France have had a good season by their standards, as Les Sang et Or currently sit in 7th place in Ligue 1, with 61 points from their 37 matches.
Franck Haise's side have a slim chance in qualifying for Europe, but it is out of their own hands. Lens need to win, and hope that both Strasbourg and Nice lose to Marseille and Reims respectively. It will be a tough ask, but anything is possible in football.
As for Lens' recent form, they also come into this game with no defeats in their last seven (W5, D2), with victories against Nice and Lille in that run, as well as a fantastic point away at Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain.
19:15
AS Monaco
MONACO IN FOCUS
Philippe Clement's side are looking to keep hold of second position in the Ligue 1 table, which would confirm their participation in next season's Champions League group stage.
They are level on points with Marseille but hold a superior goal difference to their rivals. There is also added spice to it all at the Stade Velodrome as Strasbourg travel there knowing that they need a positive result themselves to secure a place in the Europa Conference League. That may derail Marseille and play into Monaco's hands.
As for Monaco's form, it has been outstanding in recent weeks. They have won their last nine consecutive Ligue 1 matches, and are unbeaten in the competition since March 13.
19:10
AS Monaco
MONACO TEAM NEWS
AS Monaco: Nubel, Aguilar, Disasi, Badiashile, Henrique, Vanderson, Tchouameni, Fofana, Golovin, Ben Yedder, Volland.
Subs: Boadu, Diop, Martins, Jakobs, Jean Lucas, Majecki, Maripan, Matazo, Sidibe.
19:05
RC Lens
LENS TEAM NEWS
RC Lens manager Franck Haise has named his final starting line-up of the season for his side as they look to try and scrape into 5th place and secure qualification for the Conference League.
Lens: Farinez, Danso, Sotoca, Fofana (C), Clauss, Medina, Kalimuendo, Da Costa, Gradit, Doucoure, Frankowski.
19:00
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary of this big Ligue 1 clash in the final matchday of the season, as RC Lens host AS Monaco at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
Monaco can secure Champions League qualification directly into the group stage with a win. Meanwhile, Lens can book their place in the Europa Conference League for next season should they win and results elsewhere for Strasbourg and Nice go in their favour.
I'm Ethan van Ristell and I will be providing the updates for this one.
Team news will be with you shortly!
Image credit: Getty Images