Ligue 1 / Matchday 38
Stade Bollaert-Delelis / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-lens/teamcenter.shtml
RC Lens
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-monaco/teamcenter.shtml
AS Monaco
Advertisement
Ad

RC Lens - AS Monaco

Lineups

RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RC Lens

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
37258483
2
AS MonacoMON
37208968
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
37208968
4
Stade RennaisREN
372051265
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
371712863
7
RC LensLEN
3717101061
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Rennes dominate Marseille to leave Champions League spot up for grabs

14/05/2022 at 22:25

Ligue 1

Neymar on target as PSG held at home by Troyes who edge closer to Ligue 1 safety

08/05/2022 at 21:26

Related matches

Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
FC Metz
21/05
Angers SCO
-
-
Montpellier HSC
21/05
Stade Brestois
-
-
Girondins de Bordeaux
21/05
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
21/05

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between RC Lens and AS Monaco with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 21 May 2022.

Catch the latest RC Lens and AS Monaco news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.