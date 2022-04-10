Ligue 1 / Matchday 31
Stade Bollaert-Delelis / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-lens/teamcenter.shtml
RC Lens
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Advertisement
Ad

RC Lens - OGC Nice

Lineups

RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

RC Lens

OGC Nice

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
30215468
2
Stade RennaisREN
31175956
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
30168656
4
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
30149751
5
OGC NiceNIC
30157851
10
RC LensLEN
301281044
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

'There are new elements' - Mbappe provides PSG future update amid Real Madrid links

04/04/2022 at 07:30

Ligue 1

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score as PSG edge closer to title with Lorient win

03/04/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Stade de Reims
0
2
Stade Rennais
52'
Clermont Foot
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
20:00
Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
FC Metz
10/04
AS Monaco
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
10/04

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between RC Lens and OGC Nice with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:05 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest RC Lens and OGC Nice news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.