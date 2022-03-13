Ligue 1 / Matchday 28
Stade de la Meinau / 13.03.2022
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Rescheduled
-
-
AS Monaco
RC Strasbourg Alsace - AS Monaco Summary

Lineups

RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
AS Monaco
AS Monaco
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
27195362
2
OGC NiceNIC
27155749
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
27138647
4
Stade RennaisREN
27144946
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
27128744
8
AS MonacoMON
27118841
Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco dent Marseille's Champions League hopes with away win

06/03/2022 at 22:19

Ligue 1

PSG slip up as Ligue 1 rivals Nice grab late winner

06/03/2022 at 15:34

