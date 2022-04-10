Ligue 1 / Matchday 31
Stade de la Meinau / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Advertisement
Ad

RC Strasbourg Alsace - Olympique Lyonnais

Lineups

RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
4-5-1
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Olympique Lyonnais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
30215468
2
Stade RennaisREN
31175956
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
30168656
4
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
30149751
5
OGC NiceNIC
30157851
9
Olympique LyonnaisLYO
301210845
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

'There are new elements' - Mbappe provides PSG future update amid Real Madrid links

04/04/2022 at 07:30

Ligue 1

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score as PSG edge closer to title with Lorient win

03/04/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Clermont Foot
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
20:00
Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
FC Metz
10/04
AS Monaco
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
10/04
Angers SCO
-
-
Lille OSC
10/04

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace and Olympique Lyonnais with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest RC Strasbourg Alsace and Olympique Lyonnais news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.