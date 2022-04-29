Ligue 1 / Matchday 35
Stade de la Meinau / 29.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Completed
3
3
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates

Strasbourg v PSG live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as French champions look to finish season strong!

Pete Sharland
By
Pete Sharland
Updated 29/04/2022 at 21:14 GMT
-
REPORT:
Thanks for joining us. We hope you enjoyed that game as much as we did. Good night.
Strasbourg produce stunning fightback against PSG to claim draw
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
Live comment icon
FULL-TIME! STRASBOURG 3-3 PSG
The hosts come back from 3-1 down to seal a superb draw in the circumstances. What a match, and that point could prove crucial come the end of the season for Le Racing!

Image credit: Getty Images

90+3'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Kimpembe is booked for dissent.
Presnel Kimpembe
Yellow card
Presnel Kimpembe
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
90+2'
Live comment icon
Anthony Caci
Goal
Anthony Caci
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLL! STRASBOURG HAVE DONE IT!
They have done it! PSG are done from a cross and Caci is there at the far post to hammer it in! What a cross by Lienard on the left!
90'
Live comment icon
WHAT A CHANCE!
That once again should be 3-3!
Gameiro does brilliantly to put a ball into Diallo from the right-wing, and the Strasbourg substitute is on on goal, but his effort goes wide of the near post!
There will be FIVE added minutes here!
89'
Live comment icon
PSG CHANGE
Kehrer replaces Hakimi for PSG.
Achraf Hakimi
Off
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
Thilo Kehrer
On
Thilo Kehrer
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
88'
Live comment icon
GREAT SAVE!
Leo Messi does brilliantly to strike the ball venomously from just inside the area, but Sels tips the effort away at his near post to deny him!
87'
PSG CHANGE
Neymar is replaced by Angel Di Maria for PSG.
Neymar
Off
Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Assists1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Ángel Di María
On
Ángel Di María
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
81'
Live comment icon
STRASBOURG CHANGE
Caci comes on for Guilbert for Strasbourg.
Frederic Guilbert
Off
Frederic Guilbert
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Assists1
Fouls2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Anthony Caci
On
Anthony Caci
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
81'
Live comment icon
PSG CHANGE
Mendes replaces Bernat at left wing-back for PSG.
Juan Bernat
Off
Juan Bernat
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
Nuno Mendes
On
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
78'
Live comment icon
WHAT A CHANCE!
That should've been 3-3! Gameiro is put in from a through ball, but his effort from inside the box is not on target but instead goes into the side netting! PSG are imploding here!
77'
Live comment icon
STRASBOURG CHANGE
Prcic is replaced by Aholou.
Sanjin Prcic
Off
Sanjin Prcic
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Wide1
Jean-Eudes Aholou
On
Jean-Eudes Aholou
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
75'
Live comment icon
Marco Verratti
Own goal
Marco Verratti
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Own goal1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks2
GOALLLL! STRASBOURG ARE BACK IN THIS!
The hosts score from a corner, and it is an own goal from Marco Verratti!
Diallo does well to leap highest from the corner, and gets a downward header on goal, but the last touch comes off Verratti and the PSG man puts the ball into his own net!
73'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Neymar is booked after a late challenge on Prcic. He vents his frustration at the decision.
Neymar
Yellow card
Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Assists1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
70'
Live comment icon
Adrien Thomasson
Off
Adrien Thomasson
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
Ibrahima Sissoko
On
Ibrahima Sissoko
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
70'
Live comment icon
Ludovic Ajorque
Off
Ludovic Ajorque
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Fouls against1
Offsides2
Habib Diallo
On
Habib Diallo
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
69'
Live comment icon
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR STRASBOURG!
Julien Stephan responds to that goal by making a triple change.
On: Le Marchand, Diallo, Sissoko
Off: Ajorque, Perrin, Thomasson.
Lucas Perrin
Off
Lucas Perrin
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Assists1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Maxime Le Marchand
On
Maxime Le Marchand
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Strasbourg Alsace
68'
Live comment icon
Kylian Mbappé
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals2
Assists1
On target2
Fouls1
GOALLLL! PSG HAVE A THIRD!
Mbappe has his brace, as Strasbourg make a shocking mistake courtesy of Djiku. The Strasbourg defender plays a blind pass back, and plays in Mbappe in the process, who is 1v1 with Sels. He does what he does best, and passes into the bottom corner of the net.
63'
Live comment icon
Achraf Hakimi
Goal
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
GOALLLL! PSG LEAD!
A nice move there by PSG, and Les Parisiens have their second goal of the game.
Neymar plays in Mbappe in behind in the left channel, before the striker cuts the ball back for Hakimi in the box, and the wing-back taps home into the roof of the net to give his side the lead.
61'
Live comment icon
OFFSIDE!
Ajorque is put through on goal with a long ball over the top, and the striker fires his effort across the face of goal from a tight angle! However, the flag then goes up for offside, so no goal there would've counted.