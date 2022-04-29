Ligue 1 / Matchday 35
Stade de la Meinau / 29.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Advertisement
Ad

RC Strasbourg Alsace - Paris Saint-Germain

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Paris Saint-Germain

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
34246478
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
34198765
3
Stade RennaisREN
341851159
4
AS MonacoMON
34178959
5
OGC NiceNIC
341771057
6
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
341511856
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar on PSG critics: You'll need more air

24/04/2022 at 10:43

Ligue 1

PSG seal title despite last-ditch Lens equaliser

23/04/2022 at 22:48

Related matches

RC Lens
-
-
FC Nantes
30/04
Stade Rennais
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
30/04
ESTAC Troyes
-
-
Lille OSC
01/05
Montpellier HSC
-
-
FC Metz
01/05

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace and Paris Saint-Germain with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 29 April 2022.

Catch the latest RC Strasbourg Alsace and Paris Saint-Germain news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.