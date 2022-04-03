Ligue 1 / Matchday 30
Stade de la Meinau / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-lens/teamcenter.shtml
RC Lens
RC Strasbourg Alsace - RC Lens

Lineups

RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-4-3
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

RC Lens

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
29205465
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
29158653
3
Stade RennaisREN
29164952
4
OGC NiceNIC
29156850
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
29139748
8
RC LensLEN
29128944
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG humbled by Monaco to suffer third defeat in four games

20/03/2022 at 14:21

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead to 15 points but fans roundly boo Messi and Neymar

13/03/2022 at 15:42

