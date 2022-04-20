Ligue 1 / Matchday 33
Stade de la Meinau / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
RC Strasbourg Alsace - Stade Rennais

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Stade Rennais

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
32235474
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
32178759
3
Stade RennaisREN
321751056
4
OGC NiceNIC
32167954
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
321411753
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG on brink of Ligue 1 title after edging past Marseille

Yesterday at 21:08

Ligue 1

Mbappe and Neymar score hat-tricks as PSG beat Clermont to go 15 points clear

09/04/2022 at 21:30

