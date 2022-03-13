Ligue 1 / Matchday 28
Stade Francis-Le Blé / 13.03.2022
Stade Brestois
Rescheduled
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
Stade Brestois - Olympique de Marseille Summary

Lineups

Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
3-4-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-5-1
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
3-4-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Brestois

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
27195362
2
OGC NiceNIC
28156750
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
27138647
4
Stade RennaisREN
27144946
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
27128744
12
Stade BrestoisBRE
27981035
