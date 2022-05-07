Ligue 1 / Matchday 36
Stade Francis-Le Blé / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-brest/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Brestois
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
    Advertisement
    Ad

    Stade Brestois - RC Strasbourg Alsace

    Highlights

    Stade Brestois
    RC Strasbourg Alsace

    Statistics

    Stade Brestois logo
    Stade Brestois jersey
    Stade Brestois
    RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
    RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    0

    Goals

    1
    46%
    Possession
    54%
    5
    Corners
    5
    17
    Free kicks
    7
    2
    Offside
    2

    Lineups

    Stade Brestois jersey
    Stade Brestois
    4-4-2
    RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    5-3-2
    Stade Brestois jersey
    Stade Brestois
    4-4-2
    RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    5-3-2
    Stade Brestois logo
    Stade Brestois
    RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions

      Table

      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      Paris Saint-GermainPSG
      		35247479
      2
      AS MonacoMON
      		36198965
      3
      Olympique de MarseilleOLM
      		35198865
      4
      Stade RennaisREN
      		351951162
      5
      RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
      		361612860
      11
      Stade BrestoisBRE
      		361391448
      Advertisement
      Ad

      Latest news

      Ligue 1

      Lyon boost Europe hopes with win at Marseille

      01/05/2022 at 21:17

      Ligue 1

      Strasbourg produce stunning fightback against PSG to claim draw

      29/04/2022 at 21:48

      Related matches

      FC Metz
      0
      0
      Olympique Lyonnais
      25'
      Clermont Foot
      -
      -
      Montpellier HSC
      14:00
      Angers SCO
      -
      -
      Girondins de Bordeaux
      14:00
      Stade de Reims
      -
      -
      RC Lens
      14:00

      Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade Brestois and RC Strasbourg Alsace with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 7 May 2022.

      Catch the latest Stade Brestois and RC Strasbourg Alsace news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

      Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

      Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.