Ligue 1 / Matchday 34
Stade Auguste Delaune / 24.04.2022
Stade de Reims
Not started
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
Stade de Reims - Olympique de Marseille

Lineups

Stade de Reims
Stade de Reims
3-4-3
Olympique de Marseille
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-4-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stade de Reims

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
34246478
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
33188762
3
AS MonacoMON
34178959
4
Stade RennaisREN
331751156
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
331511756
13
Stade de ReimsREI
339131140
