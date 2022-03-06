Ligue 1 / Matchday 27
Stade Auguste Delaune / 06.03.2022
Stade de Reims
Rescheduled
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Stade de Reims - RC Strasbourg Alsace Summary

Lineups

Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
4-5-1
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stade de Reims

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
26195262
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
26138547
3
OGC NiceNIC
26145746
4
Stade RennaisREN
26134943
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
26127743
13
Stade de ReimsREI
26710931
Latest news

Ligue 1

Lille leapfrog Lyon with victory

27/02/2022 at 22:03

Ligue 1

Mbappe at the double as PSG battle back to beat Saint Etienne

26/02/2022 at 22:31

