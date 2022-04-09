Ligue 1 / Matchday 31
Stade Auguste Delaune / 09.04.2022
Stade de Reims
Not started
-
-
Stade Rennais
Stade de Reims - Stade Rennais

Lineups

Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-4-3
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-4-3
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Stade de Reims

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
30215468
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
30168656
3
Stade RennaisREN
30165953
4
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
30149751
5
OGC NiceNIC
30157851
13
Stade de ReimsREI
308121036
Latest news

Ligue 1

'There are new elements' - Mbappe provides PSG future update amid Real Madrid links

04/04/2022 at 07:30

Ligue 1

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score as PSG edge closer to title with Lorient win

03/04/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

FC Lorient
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
20:00
Clermont Foot
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
09/04
Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
FC Metz
10/04
AS Monaco
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
10/04

