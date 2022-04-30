Ligue 1 / Matchday 35
Roazhon Park / 30.04.2022
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
Stade Rennais - AS Saint-Etienne

Lineups

Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
3-5-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
AS Saint-Etienne logo
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

AS Saint-Etienne

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
35247479
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
34198765
3
Stade RennaisREN
341851159
4
AS MonacoMON
34178959
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
351512857
18
AS Saint-EtienneStE
347101731
Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar on PSG critics: You'll need more air

24/04/2022 at 10:43

Ligue 1

PSG seal title despite last-ditch Lens equaliser

23/04/2022 at 22:48

