Ligue 1 / Matchday 34
Roazhon Park / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Stade Rennais - FC Lorient

Lineups

Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-3-3
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

FC Lorient

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33245477
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
33188762
3
Stade RennaisREN
331751156
4
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
331511756
5
AS MonacoMON
33168956
15
FC LorientLOR
338101534
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG hit three past Angers, can win Ligue 1 title on Saturday

20/04/2022 at 21:36

Ligue 1

PSG on brink of Ligue 1 title after edging past Marseille

17/04/2022 at 21:08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade Rennais and FC Lorient with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 24 April 2022.

Catch the latest Stade Rennais and FC Lorient news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

