Ligue 1 / Matchday 29
Roazhon Park / 20.03.2022
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
FC Metz
Stade Rennais - FC Metz

Lineups

Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
5-4-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
FC Metz logo
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

FC Metz

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
28205365
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
28148650
3
OGC NiceNIC
28156750
4
Stade RennaisREN
28154949
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
28138747
19
FC MetzMET
284111323
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead to 15 points but fans roundly boo Messi and Neymar

13/03/2022 at 15:42

Ligue 1

Monaco dent Marseille's Champions League hopes with away win

06/03/2022 at 22:19

