Ligue 1 / Matchday 37
Roazhon Park / 14.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Stade Rennais vs. Marseille: Rennes dominate in 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Marseille to open up the race for Champions League places.
- All
- Highlights
90+5'
FULL-TIME
Rennes all but assure themselves European football next season with a brilliant 2-0 win over Marseille.
90+1'
TERRIER SUBBED TO BIG APPLAUSE
Rennes' star man on the night walks off applauding the home fans as young midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu comes on for the last few minutes.
90'
STOPPAGE-TIME
Five minutes of time to be added on.
87'
RONGIER AND MAJER GO DOWN
Both players requiring treatment after an on the ball clash. Neither appears to be in need of substitution.
85'
CAN MARSEILLE RALLY?
The visitors are enjoying a decent spell here, but can they spark a comeback?
80'
RENNES TRIPLE SUB
Gaetan Laborde, Flavien Tait, and Adrien Truffert withdrawn and replaced by Serhou Guirassy, Jonas Martin, and Birger Meling respectively.
75'
BOURIGEAUD WITHDRAWN
Young defender Lorenz Assignon comes on in his place to see out the match.
73'
LIROLA ON FOR GUEYE
Sampaoli shuffles his defenders following the booking of Gueye moments earlier.
71'
HUGE MANDANDA SAVE
Marseille's keeper does brilliantly to get down and deny a well-placed shot from Majer.
70'
PAPE GUEYE BOOKED
Gueye slides in late on Bourigeaud with studs showing and should consider himself lucky to have only received yellow.
68'
BIG CHANCE MARSEILLE
Bamba Dieng's first involvement after being subbed on is to race onto a Guendouzi through ball but under close attention from a Rennes defender he tumbles to the ground.
Unlucky.
65'
CALETA-CARR SUBBED, BOOKED
Marseille's Croatian defender seemingly unhappy at being withdrawn, kicks something on his way off and is cautioned by the ref.
Forward Bamba Dieng is his replacement.
62'
MARSEILLE THIRD AS IT STANDS
Monaco have stormed back into the lead in their match, pushing Marseille down to third place in the league table as it stands.
61'
SANTAMARIA GOES DOWN
Immediate concern as Santamaria falls to the floor but video replay indicates the ball simply struck him in an especially sensitive area and he's now back up on his feet.
59'
MARSEILLE CORNER OUT OF PLAY
OM's night goes on as it began, with Rongier's corner going out of play without even reaching the Rennes penalty area.
54'
RENNES CONTROLLING POSSESSION
Marseille can't get the ball back at the moment as Rennes move the ball confidently around, probing for a likely decisive third goal.
51'
TIME FOR MILIK?
Marseille's Polish striker is warming up, perhaps Sampaoli is ready for his first change.
50'
FLARES SPARK UP AGAIN
The Rennes fans are unloading their flares once again and their own goalkeeper has temporarily disappeared in a cloud of smoke.
48'
MARSEILLE STILL LOOKING SLOPPY
Despite the half-time break it's more of the same so far. Terrier threatens to expose Rongier idling on the ball but it's hacked away.
47'
ROUGH ONE
Gueye is lucky to escape a booking for a late foul on Santamaria.