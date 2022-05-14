Ligue 1 / Matchday 37
Roazhon Park / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Advertisement
Ad

Stade Rennais - Olympique de Marseille

Lineups

Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
36248480
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
36208868
3
AS MonacoMON
36198965
4
OGC NiceNIC
361971063
5
Stade RennaisREN
361951262
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar on target as PSG held at home by Troyes who edge closer to Ligue 1 safety

08/05/2022 at 21:26

Ligue 1

Lyon boost Europe hopes with win at Marseille

01/05/2022 at 21:17

Related matches

Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
FC Lorient
14/05
ESTAC Troyes
-
-
RC Lens
14/05
OGC Nice
-
-
Lille OSC
14/05
Olympique Lyonnais
-
-
FC Nantes
14/05

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade Rennais and Olympique de Marseille with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 May 2022.

Catch the latest Stade Rennais and Olympique de Marseille news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.