Stade Rennais - Paris Saint-Germain

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade Rennais and Paris Saint-Germain with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 3 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Bruno Genesio or Mauricio Pochettino? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Stade Rennais and Paris Saint-Germain news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Stade Rennais and Paris Saint-Germain. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

