Multiple police officers have been injured and 21 fans arrested after clashes between Marseille fans and law enforcement at the Stade Velodrome.

Reports from RMC Sport in Marseille suggest that nine members of law enforcement were injured, including one struck in the eye with a stone.

Despite home fans being warned by club star Dimitri Payet and the city's mayor to avoid causing trouble, police were forced to use tear gas as tempers flared at the Velodrome and other supporters tried to force their way in to the stadium.

Ligue 1 PSG and Marseille play out Classique stalemate 21 HOURS AGO

Lionel Messi was chased by a Marseille fan during Le Classique, while corner-takers were protected by members of security armed with riot shields as objects were thrown at PSG players from the stands, causing the game to be stopped.

"We can't say these people love [Olympique Marseille]," Payet commented after the game, which finished 0-0.

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain takes a corner under the protection of the police, Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain, Stade Velodrome, Marseille, October 24, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

"We need real sanctions - we can't wait until someone gets injured."

Payet had been struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd during the opening weeks of a Ligue 1 season characterised by fan trouble.

Marseille had been given a suspended one-point deduction after sections of their support clashed with Angers supporters in September.

That could now be levied, with Marseille supporters already unable to attend away games after the incidents in Angers.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), French league football's governing body, is reportedly meeting on Monday to determine potential sanctions.

A ruling by local authorities had barred PSG supporters from the Stade Velodrome for fear of trouble.

Liga Inside Europe: Who will win El Clasico? Has game lost lustre? Which youngsters could star? YESTERDAY AT 22:40