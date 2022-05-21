Mauricio Pochettino could be sacked as Paris Saint-Germain head coach with Qatar Sports Investments lining up Zinedine Zidane, according to reports.

The 50-year-old was appointed PSG head coach in January 2021 following the departure of Thomas Tuchel.

He guided PSG to victory in the Coupe de France with a win over Monaco in the final, but were pipped to the Ligue 1 title by Lille in one of the biggest domestic upsets in recent years.

They also fell short in the Champions League with a semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester City, after reaching the final a year earlier where they were beaten by Bayern Munich.

Pochettino regained the Ligue 1 title this season, but the round of 16 exits in the Coupe de France and Champions League respectively means patience is now running out.

Sporting director Leonardo Araújo could also be replaced, with Le Parisien claiming that Luis Campos is the favourite to replace the Brazilian in what looks set to be a huge summer of change in the French capital.

RMC reports that Pochettino’s tactical rigidity has been integral in his downfall, with the former Tottenham boss unable to get the best out of a team with an abundant of attacking riches.

The quality of play has also not been pleasing, with a more expressive 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formation only deployed after the title had been secured.

A potential next destination for Pochettino could be a return to Spurs, with RMC Sport reporting that Daniel Levy would be keen to bring their much-loved former boss back to north London, should Antonio Conte leave this summer.

Conte has previously been tipped to take charge of PSG himself, but would reportedly want a number of strict conditions to be met in order to push through a move.

