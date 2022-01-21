Lyon leapfrog Nantes into tenth in Ligue 1 after producing a hard-fought 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne in Le Derby.

Moussa Dembele’s first-half penalty proved the difference in a match that was bereft of quality.

For Lyon the result ends a seven-game winless streak in all competitions, while Saint-Etienne remain bottom of the Ligue 1 table and six points off safety after their seventh consecutive league defeat.

The first half took time to get going but Lyon did get the breakthrough in the 15th minute. Dembele was tripped up inside the box by Timothée Kolodziejczak and a spot-kick was rightly awarded.

The former Celtic striker stepped up to take it and coolly slotted his low strike into the bottom corner.

Lyon almost extended their lead in the 38th minute through Houssem Aouar, but Paul Bernardoni did well to match his low driven strike from close range and parried away.

Almost out of nowhere St Etienne nearly grabbed an equaliser three minutes later. Mahdi Camara was free inside the box and directed a header on goal from close range, but Anthony Lopes did well to get down low and bat it clear with an outstretched right arm.

Bernardoni was called into action ten minutes into the second half and kept out Aouar’s low driven strike with his feet before the Angers loanee pulled off another fine stop to deny substitute Tino Kadawere in the 73rd minute.

Lyon’s in-demand midfielder Lucas Paqueta was guilty of missing a huge opportunity in the 79th minute, uncharacteristically firing a first-time effort over the bar from close range.

TALKING POINT - Saint-Etienne in real trouble

Saint-Etienne were missing eight first team players against Lyon and did cause the hosts a few problems in the second half, but their gameplan appeared to be simply to survive the match which will do little to give their fans confidence.

Their poor run of form and league position suggests they will need a drastic change of mindset in the dressing room if they are to close the six point gap.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Paul Bernardoni

The 24-year-old goalkeeper, on loan from Angers, pulled two vital saves to deny Aouar in the match to give Saint-Etienne a fighting chance of getting a result at Groupama Stadium.

PLAYER RATINGS

Lyon: Lopes (6), Da Silva (6), Mendes (6), Lukeba (6), Dubois (6), Guimaraes (7), Caqueret (6), Henrique (6), Paqueta (6), Aouar (7), Dembele (7)

Subs: Gusto (6), Kadewere (6), Shaqiri (N/A), Cherki (N/A)

St Etienne: Bernardoni (7), Macon (5), Bakayoko (5), Kolodziejczak (4), Nade (5), Silva (5), Gourna (5), Camara (6), Youssouf (6), Aouchiche (5), Nordin (5)

Subs: Sako (6), Krasso (5), Thioub (5), Moueffek (N/A), Dieye (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

15' - GOAL! DEMBELE SCORES FROM THE SPOT! Dembele converts the spot-kick, tucking it into Bernardoni's bottom right corner, to get his sixth goal of the season. Dembele has scored penalties in back-to-back games now!

38' - GREAT SAVE FROM BERNARDONI! A low ball into the box is dummied by Dembele and left for Aouar who fires a low shot on goal, but Bernardoni does excellently to get down low and parry it away!

55' - BERNARDONI DENIES AOUAR! A long ball over the top is met by Aouar but his low driven strike inside the box looking for the bottom corner is saved by Bernardoni's feet at the near post!

77' - HUGE MISS! Lyon counter-attack and it's three on two. Aouar lays the ball off to Paqueta who fires his first-time effort off his left boot over the bar! That was a glorious chance squandered by the Brazilian!

KEY STAT

