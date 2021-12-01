Paris Saint-Germain will feel disappointed tonight as they were held to a goalless draw by a determined Nice at the Parc des Princes.

In fact, they can consider themselves fortunate not to be on the losing side of a game that they arguably dominated, but did not have the best of the goalscoring chances.

They fell in favour of the visitors, whose striking duo of Andy Delort and Kasper Dolberg both had guilt-edged, golden opportunities either side of half time: the former Wigan Athletic man testing Gianluigi Donnarumma in the home goal with a bullet header from a Hichem Boudaoui cross, and Dolberg nodding against the post from two yards with the goal at his mercy.

The dynamic front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria crafted their own paths to goal: Mbappe had two good chances cutting in off the left, with Walter Benitez denying him early in the first half, and the starlet missed a glorious chance midway through the second half as Paris struggled to break the deadlock.

The Argentinian goalkeeper was called into action to deny his compatriot di Maria on 51 minutes, and he recovered well to divert Nuno Mendes' fierce drive around the post to perform an excellent double save.

Marco Verratti was introduced in midfield to try and unlock the Nice defence from a deeper position, but Christoph Galtier's side held firm to deny Mauricio Pochettino a fifth win on the bounce.

TALKING POINT - POCH FEELING THE PRESSURE?

Mauricio Pochettino will feel a little relieved to hear the full time whistle and escape with a point against a side they perhaps should have beaten.

However, the visitors came to the home of the champions with intent; they attacked when they could, and defended resolutely with standout performaces from Dante and Jean-Clair Todibo in central defence.

The front three of Paris struggled to get through, and on the rare occasion that they did, Benitez was there in the away net to deny them as Galtier's side earned a deserved draw.

PLAYER RATINGS

PSG: Donnarumma 7, Hakimi 6, Marquinhos 6, Kimpembe 6, Mendes 6, Pereira 6, Ebimbe 6, Gueye 6, Di Maria 6, Mbappe 6, Messi 6, Verratti 6, Icardi 6, Paredes 6.

Nice: Benitez 7, Lotomba 7, Todibo 8, Dante 8, Bard 6, Boudaoui 6, Lemina 6, Schneiderlin 6, Kluivert 6, Dolberg 6, Delort 6, Stengs 6, Thuram 6, Gouiri 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DANTE, NICE

What a performance from the Brazilian defender.

The seasoned veteran threw himself in front of everything; getting his head and his body to the ball when his side needed him as the captain led by example.

Todibo alongside him was good, but the former Wolfsburg man was a level above, giving a masterclass in defending against the world's very best strikeforce.

KEY MOMENTS

26': Mbappe... foiled by Benitez, who manages to clear ahead of the onrushing Gueye.

32': Boudaoui breaks free down the right and crosses, met by Delort with a bullet header! Great save by Donnarumma!

51': Mistake by Bard playing Mbappe onside, he feeds di Maria... must score... denied by Benitez, and here's Mendes on the second try! Turned around the post by the Argentine.

59': POST! Oh my word! What a miss! Dolberg hits the post with a header from two yards after a lovely clipped ball in from Kluivert, and Nice had to take the lead there. It remains 0-0.

64': Gorgeous ball from Messi at the second attempt... Mbappe is onside... but sidefoots it wide! Another big miss from the starlet.

KEY STAT

