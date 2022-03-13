Paris Saint-Germain got back to winning ways in Ligue 1 as a 3-0 victory over bottom side Girondins de Bordeaux saw Mauricio Pochettino’s side extend their lead at the top of the table to 15 points.

Bordeaux capitalised and started well, and did not look like a side battling relegation in the early exchanges, as they tested Keylor Navas early on with some shots on goal.

However, PSG’s sluggish opening period did not last long as Kylian Mbappe scored his 21st goal of the season to put his side 1-0 up after 24 minutes, finishing expertly from inside the box after latching onto a Georginio Wijnaldum through ball.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 52nd minute, as Neymar scored an easy tap-in after a neat cut-back from Achraf Hakimi on the right.

The win was then sealed for PSG just ten minutes later, as Leandro Paredes smashed one into the roof of the net from inside the box for his first goal of the season

TALKING POINT - Boos ring around Parc des Princes

Unfortunately, the main talking point of the game was not about matters on the pitch, as sections of the home support targeted Neymar and Messi with continuous boos and jeers whenever they took a touch of the ball, as the fallout from PSG's midweek Champions League last-16 loss to Real Madrid continued in the French capital.

Both players performed well despite their treatment, but it definitely had an effect on the pair. This was shown after Neymar scored PSG's second goal of the game, as the boos rung around the Parc des Princes instead of cheers, with both Messi and his teammate celebrating in a very muted fashion.

Considering the way PSG capitulated in midweek, the fans have a right to show their frustration especially with the marquee signings made in the summer. However, to continuously target your own team and players mid-match is something that does not sit right, and does not reflect well on the fanbase as a whole.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) Image credit: Getty Images

The 27-year-old Argentinian produced one of his best performances in a PSG shirt this afternoon, and got a goal to show for his work in the midfield for his side - his first in the league this season for Les Parisiens.

Paredes finished superbly from inside the box with a shot that was beyond the reach of Bordeaux goalkeeper Gaetan Poussin as it flew into the top corner of the net.

In addition to his goal, the midfielder had an almost flawless pass success rate of 99 per cent, made two key passes, made three successful dribbles and won one tackle.

PLAYER RATINGS

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas 7, Hakimi 8, Marquinhos 7, Kimpembe 7, Mendes 7, Paredes 8, Pereira 7, Wijnaldum 7, Neymar 8, Messi 8, Mbappe 7. Subs: Diallo 6, Draxler 6, Kehrer 6.

Girondins de Bordeaux: Poussin 6, Ahmedhodzic 6, Marcelo 5, Gregersen 5, Oudin 6, Guilavogui 6, Onana 6, Kwateng 7, Adli 6, Elis 5, Hwang 6. Subs: Ignatenko 6, Niang 6, Dilrosun 6, Mensah 6, Mara 7.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ GOAL! (Kylian Mbappe) - A really nice intricate move is finished by, you guessed it, Kylian Mbappe! Messi plays a first-time pass to Wijnaldum, who threads the striker also with a first-time through pass, and Mbappe finishes well into the top corner from inside the area despite Poussin getting a touch on its way in. PSG have the opener.

52’ - GOAL! (Neymar) - Despite the goal, jeers ring around the stadium! Messi plays an excellent through pass for an overlapping Hakimi down the right, who then cuts the ball back for Neymar in the middle, and he scores an easy tap-in to double PSG's lead.

55’ - PENALTY TO PSG NOT GIVEN! - Wijnaldum is taken out by Marcelo in the box after he is put in by Neymar to score an easy tap-in and the referee points to the spot! The Brazilian centre-back is also booked. After a VAR check, the penalty was annulled as Mbappe was offside in the build-up.

61’ - GOAL! (Leandro Paredes) - Paredes strikes into the roof of the net to surely seal this win for Paris St-Germain! The initial move saw Mbappe play a low cross into the box for Neymar, but he took a tumble in the box, with nothing given. Messi recycles the ball, and puts it back in the centre for Mbappe, but his shot cannons off a Bordeaux defender back into the path of Paredes. He takes a touch before smashing the ball into the roof of the net for his first goal of the season in Ligue 1.

KEY STATS

Kylian Mbappé is the sixth French player to score at least 15 goals in four consecutive seasons in the Top 5 European in the 21st century, after Thierry Henry, Antoine Griezmann, Alexandre Lacazette, Karim Benzema and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Girondins de Bordeaux have now won just one of their last ten Ligue 1 games and sit four points from safety at the bottom of the league table.

