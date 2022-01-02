PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has given his views about the persistent transfer speculation surrounding star striker Kylian Mbappe.

The reports linking Mbappe with a big-money move to Real Madrid are incessant, but Pochettino believes that the France superstar "has enough maturity" not to let the rumours affect him.

"I think that contractual issues in football only affect players that are not mature enough," Pochettino said in his latest press conference.

"Kylian has enough maturity, and the club knows the situation we're in. I don't think it is a problem.

We all hope that Kylian can stay for many years with the club but there are always two parties that have to decide.

"We hope this year Kylian keeps performing at the same level."

Regarding Lionel Messi's absence from PSG training due to having tested positive for Covid-19, Pochettino was very clear about the situation, which he was at pains to point out is entirely out of his hands.

"We've been living with this virus for two years now, and everyone knows what we need to avoid not to be infected," he said.

"But even then, we can get infected. It's a virus we've been living with for almost two years, but still, there are a lot of things we don't know about the way it works.

"Leo Messi is in constant touch with our medical staff, and when he will be negative, he will travel back here to France. At the moment, that's all we know.

Until his [Covid] test is negative in Argentina, he won't be able to travel to France.

"We are waiting for a 'fit to travel' certificate. When he will be able to travel, we'll see whether he is in the right condition to play or not."

