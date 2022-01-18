Kylian Mbappe may yet decide to stay with Paris Saint-Germain after positive talks between his family and the club.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to one day turn out in the white of Real Madrid, but the 21-year-old's mindset appears to be warming towards the prospect of staying in the French capital a little while longer.

Ad

The French forward's deal expires in the summer and Madrid still hold out hope of landing their man on a free transfer at that point.

Transfers Real Madrid make €50 million bid for Mbappe - Paper Round 04/01/2022 AT 23:00

But according to ESPN, Mbappe's entourage have spoken to PSG about a short-term contract extension with both sides reporting encouraging noises thereafter.

One big factor in Mbappe's change of heart is reported to be the possible arrival in the PSG dugout next season of Zinedine Zidane, one of Mbappe's childhood heroes

As well as that, the club's intent to bring in the likes of Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie could go some way to convincing Mbappe that the club is taking the right steps forward.

Ballon d'Or Ibrahimovic admits he told Mbappe to leave PSG, says Lewandowski should have won Ballon d'Or 01/12/2021 AT 12:50