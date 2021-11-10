PSG midfielder Aminata Diallo has been arrested in connection with an attack on her PSG teammate Kheira Hamraoui.

L’Equipe report that the attack happened after a team get-together on November 4. Hamraoui attended a team meal at a restaurant near Bois de Boulogne in Paris, and returned home with some team-mates, including Diallo, who was driving.

At approximately 10pm, two masked men approached the car, one of which managed to prise open the passenger door and drag former Barcelona player Hamraoui from the car. L’Equipe add that the men began to attack the player’s legs with an iron bar before fleeing the scene.

The player was then taken to hospital in Poissy where she was treated for injuries to her hands and legs. She was therefore ruled out of PSG’s 4-0 win against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Hamraoui, 31, is in her second stint at the French club, having played in the Paris capital between 2012 and 2016. She had two-year spells at Lyon and Barcelona, collecting two league and two Champions League titles with the French club and a further two league crowns and a Champions League trophy at Barcelona. She returned to Paris over the summer.

A statement from PSG read:

“Paris Saint-Germain take note of Aminata Diallo's police custody this morning by the Versailles SRPJ as part of the proceedings initiated following an assault last Thursday evening against club players.

Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemns the violence committed.

“Since Thursday evening November 4, the Club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players.

“Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles SRPJ to shed light on the facts. The Club is attentive to the progress of the procedure and will study the follow-up to be given to it.”

