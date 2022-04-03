A Kylian Mbappe-inspired Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lorient 5-1 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night.

Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined as Neymar opened the scoring for the leaders after 12 minutes before Mbappe got himself on the scoresheet 16 minutes later.

Sloppy play from Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos handed Lorient a lifeline as Terem Moffi nipped in to reduce the arrears.

Mbappe extended the leaders' advantage 10 minutes later before teeing up Messi for PSG's fourth, 17 minutes from time, and Neymar grabbed his second of the contest in injury-time.

Sergio Ramos' return from a two-month injury lay off was a welcome sight for Mauricio Pochettino who will hope to count on the Spaniard in the final games of the season.

The win moved Paris Saint-Germain 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with eight games remaining, while Lorient remained in 16th and deep in the relegation battle.

TALKING POINT - Star trio finally deliver

For the first time this season, PSG's star-studded trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi all got their name on the scoresheet in the same match - a long-overdue sight for all PSG fans. The front three looked more like themselves against Lorient, working in tandem to see off the relegation-threatened visitors. But there is a feeling that it is too little too late as this was the performnace that PSG needed from their front three against Real Madrid in the Champions League last month, with only Kylian Mbappe coming out of the tie with any credibility. Can the trio finish the season strongly and help PSG wrap up the title in style?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kylian Mbappe

Once again the Frenchman showed just why he is both PSG's best and most important player. The 23-year-old was instrumental in the capital club's victory against Lorient having a hand in every goal - scoring two and assisting the other three PSG goals. With his contract at PSG coming to an end in June and with just eight games left to play, is this the beginning of Mbappe's farewell tour?

PLAYER RATINGS

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma 6, Hakimi 5, Marquinhos 5, Kimpembe 6, Mendes 7, Danilo 6, Paredes 5, Gueye 6, Messi 8, Mbappe 9, Neymar 7. Subs: Wijnaldum 5, Ramos 5, Kehrer n/a.

Lorient: Dreyer 6, Mendes 6, Laporte 5, Petrot 6, Le Goff 6, Kone 5, Le Fee 7, Monconduit 6, Abergel 6, Ouattara 6, Moffi 6. Subs: Soumano 5, Carioca n/a, Boisgard n/a, Lemoine n/a, Lauriente n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

12' GOAL! PSG 1-0 LORIENT (NEYMAR): Neymar opens the scoring for PSG after Messi and Mbappé combine to tee up the Brazilian. Just rewards for a positive opening from the leaders.

28' GOAL! PSG 2-0 LORIENT (MBAPPE): Mbappe makes it two for PSG with a brilliant low drive from just inside the area. Fabulous technique from the PSG man.

67' GOAL! PSG 3-1 LORIENT (MBAPPE): Another stunning strike from Mbappe who finishes beautifully from 20 yards.

73' GOAL! PSG 4-1 LORIENT (MESSI): Wonderful work from Mbappe down the left who cuts back for Messi to shoot high inot the roof of the net from 12 yards.

90' GOAL! PSG 5-1 LORIENT NEYMAR): Neymar seals the victory with a fine finish after a neat one-two with Mbappe

KEY STATS

