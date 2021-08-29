Lionel Messi made his Paris Saint-Germain debut as his new team claimed a 2-0 victory over Reims to make it four wins from four games to start the season.

The Argentine was included in a PSG matchday squad for the first time following his arrival from Barcelona and was introduced off the bench in the second half to make a cameo appearance.

It took PSG just 15 minutes to take the lead with Kylian Mbappe, the subject of much recent transfer speculation, powering home a header from an inch-perfect Angel di Maria delivery.

Reims started the second half well and looked to have restored parity when Marshall Munetsi bundled home from close range following a Keylor Navas save, but VAR was used to spot an offside.

Mbappe added a second soon after following a counter attack led by Achraf Hakimi down the right side before Messi was introduced for his PSG debut after 66 minutes, replacing Neymar.

While Messi showed flashes of his brilliance, there was to be no more goals as PSG coasted to a 2-0 victory that sent them back to the top of the Ligue 1 table with a 100% record.

Kylian Mbappé (PSG) Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Lionel Messi’s debut hints at more to come for PSG

With the security of a second goal, Mauricio Pochettino felt it was time to introduce Messi off the bench for his PSG debut after 66 minutes. While the 34-year-old didn’t find the net or even test the opposition goalkeeper, there was enough in his performance for French football fans to get excited. Messi will undoubtedly raise the game of others around him as well as make a difference himself. This was the start of something new for PSG.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

If this was Mbappe’s final match for PSG, it was an excellent way to sign off. The French forward gave his team cutting edge in front of goal. Mbappe has had better games, but this only demonstrates his quality further - even when he plays within himself, opposition teams can’t handle him. PSG might still be giddy following the signing of Messi, but the loss of Mbappe would set them back. They would be a significantly poorer team without the 22-year-old who could be a Real Madrid player by the time the transfer window closes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Reims - Rajkovic 6, Gravillon 5, Faes 4, Abdelhamid 5, Foket 5, Munetsi 7, Cassama 6, Lopy 5, Kebbal 8, Toure 6, Mbuku 6. Subs - van Bergen 4, Berisha 5, Flips 6, Ekitike 4, Banzouzi 4.

Paris Saint-Germain - Navas 4, Hakimi 7, Kehrer 5, Marquinhos 5, Diallo 6, Wijnaldum 5, Gueye 6, Verratti 6, Di María 8, Mbappe 8, Neymar 5. Subs - Herrera 4, Messi 6, Draxler 5, Paredes 4, Kimpembe 4.

KEY MOMENTS

15’ GOAL! Reims 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain: There's the opening goal and it belongs to PSG! Di Maria cut back on to his left foot from the right wing and found Mbappe in the middle. The French forward then had the relatively simple task of heading into the back of the net!

43’ Outside of the post! What a brilliant effort and that was very nearly an equaliser! Cassama took aim from the edge of the box, it was a looping effort, but it clips the outside of the post!

55’ GOAL DISALLOWED! After a lengthy delay, the VAR has chalked off Munetsi's goal for offside. That was probably the correct call, but PSG have got away with one there!

63’ GOAL! Reims 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain: A second goal for PSG, a second goal for Mbappe! Hakimi burst forward down the right side on the rapid counter attack, finds Mbappe at the back post with a brilliant cross and the French forward has a simple finish from close range!

KEY STATS

Kylian Mbappe has been directly involved in 194 goals in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain.

Only one defender (Borna Sosa - 12) in Europe’s big five leagues has made more assists since the start of the 2020/21 season than Achraf Hakimi (10).

