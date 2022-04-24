Neymar has responded to Paris Saint-Germain fans who have been booing him, tells his critics to pace themselves as he is not leaving the Ligue 1 champions anytime soon.

PSG's players have been jeered at home ever since they exited Champions League last-16 against Real Madrid on March 9 with the Brazil international receiving a large portion of the criticism.

"I still have a contract with Paris Saint-Germain," the 30-year-old told ESPN Argentina.

"I'm here for three more years, so stop [booing] or you'll need more air."

PSG's 2021/22 Ligue 1 title is their eighth in the last ten seasons. Some PSG's ultra fans left at the Parc des Princes 15 minutes before the final whistle while other supporters did not celebrate their success.

Marco Verratti said he could not understand the behaviour of the PSG fans on Saturday.

"The fans who did not celebrate? It's something I don't understand," the Italian told Canal+.

"It's football, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. We are normal people, we can have failures. But the 10th title is important."

Kylian Mbappe said he and his team-mates tried not to let the fans bother them.

"We celebrated among ourselves," he said.

"We were able to put ourselves in a safe place very early in the season and we were never worried by any competitor. So we're very happy.

"Nobody spoils my pleasure. We make a lot of sacrifices and we want to leave our name in history.

"There are always circumstances in a season and this is one of them. Personally, [the fan reaction] doesn't affect me. I was very happy to win."

