Kylian Mbappe has insisted he has made no decision on his future as rumours about a move away from Paris Saint-Germain persist.

Mbappe’s contract in the French capital expires in the summer meaning he can leave the club on a free transfer, with long-time admirers Real Madrid set to be the most likely destination for the player.

The French striker was in blistering form for PSG in their 5-1 thrashing of Lorient, scoring his 27th and 28th goals of the season as well as laying on three assists, as his side opened up a 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Speaking after his man of the match display, the 23-year-old spoke to former France international Ludovic Giuly for Prime Video and said he is yet to decide what he will do in the summer.

"I didn't take my decision yet,” Mappae said. “I'm thinking about it as there are new elements to consider and I don't want to make mistakes, I want to make the best decision possible.

“If I had taken a decision, I would have said so. I don't owe it to anyone, it’s a personal decision. If I make a decision, I say it.”

Real Madrid attempted to court Mbappe last summer but no deal was agreed and the World Cup winner remained in Paris.

The club sought to persuade him to stay with the acquisition of Lionel Messi and a contract extension for teammate Neymar.

However, talks over a new deal with Mbappe himself has stalled and a disappointing Champions League campaign which coincidentally saw them eliminated by Real Madrid, cast further doubt on his future at the Parc des Princes.

“I don’t have to hide, I killed nobody” he added with a smile. “I just take my time to make the best decision possible.”

