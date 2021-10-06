Kylian Mbappe's mother has revealed that talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a new contract are "going well".

The Frenchman is out of contract with PSG at the end of the season and the subject of persistent links with Real Madrid.

However the player's mother, former French international handballer Fayza Lamari, has suggested that the forward may yet stay in Paris.

"We are in talks with PSG right now and it is going well," Lamari told Le Parisien

"I even spoke to [PSG sporting director] Leonardo on [Monday] night.

"Will we reach an outcome? Only one thing is sure: [Kylian Mbappe] will give his all right up until the end of the season to win the Champions League.

"With Kylian, things can change on a day-to-day basis. He needs to feel happy."

Lamari was earlier this year forced to deny that she had held secret meetings with the media about her son's place in the French national team.

A book about Didier Deschamps' side's Euro 2020 campaign alleged that the former handball player had met informally with journalists and shared information about the France dressing room.

This was denied by Lamari, who admitted to having held meetings with journalists but refuted that "secret" information was shared.

An attempt to appease PSG?

Lamari's quotes seem counter to the public proclamations of her son earlier this week, who made it abundantly clear that he wanted – and still intends – to leave PSG. So, what is at play here? Will Mbappe stay at PSG?

Maxime Dupuis from Eurosport France thinks not.

Mbappe’s round of interviews on international duty, believes Dupuis, were the first part of his plan: establish the narrative that he wants to leave but on good terms. Lamari’s intervention appears to be part two – let PSG and its fans know that there is a chance he stays, even if that chance is infinitesimal. However, she is also making it clear that he will always give his all for the club.

