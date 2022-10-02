AC Ajaccio - Clermont Foot

Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Stade François Coty / 02.10.2022
AC Ajaccio
Not started
-
-
Clermont Foot
Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

Clermont Foot

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
871022
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
853018
5
AS MonacoMON
842214
11
Clermont FootCLE
831410
20
AC AjaccioAJA
81164
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi bags winner as PSG open up two-point gap

18/09/2022 at 22:00

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

