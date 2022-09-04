AC Ajaccio - FC Lorient

Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Stade François Coty / 04.09.2022
AC Ajaccio
Not started
-
-
FC Lorient
Lineups

AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

FC Lorient

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
541013
2
RC LensLEN
541013
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
541013
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
431010
5
Montpellier HSCMPL
53029
7
FC LorientLOR
42117
20
AC AjaccioAJA
50141
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi stars with two assists as PSG ease past Toulouse

31/08/2022 at 21:04

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

28/08/2022 at 20:57

