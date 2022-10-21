AC Ajaccio - Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Stade François Coty / 21.10.2022
AC Ajaccio
Not started
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

Paris Saint-Germain

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
1192029
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1172223
5
Stade RennaisREN
1163221
18
AC AjaccioAJA
112278
Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

Ligue 1

10-man PSG hold out for draw with Reims despite Ramos' first-half red card

08/10/2022 at 22:12

