AC Ajaccio - RC Lens

Ligue 1 / Matchday 2
Stade François Coty / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-lens/teamcenter.shtml
RC Lens
Lineups

AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

RC Lens

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lille OSCLIL
21104
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
11003
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
11003
4
Montpellier HSCMPL
11003
4
RC LensLEN
11003
15
AC AjaccioAJA
10010
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

