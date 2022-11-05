AC Ajaccio - RC Strasbourg Alsace

Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Stade François Coty / 05.11.2022
AC Ajaccio
Not started
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Lineups

AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13112035
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
Stade RennaisREN
1383227
4
FC LorientLOR
1383227
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1373324
17
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
1317510
19
AC AjaccioAJA
132298
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi, Mbappe & Neymar all score as PSG overcome stubborn Troyes

29/10/2022 at 18:48

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

