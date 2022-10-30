AJ Auxerre - AC Ajaccio

Ligue 1 / Matchday 13
Stade Abbé Deschamps / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Lineups

AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-5-1
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2
AJ Auxerre
AJ Auxerre
4-5-1
AC Ajaccio
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AJ Auxerre

AC Ajaccio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
FC LorientLOR
1283127
4
Stade RennaisREN
1273224
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1272323
18
AJ AuxerreAUX
122379
19
AC AjaccioAJA
122288
