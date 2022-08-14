AJ Auxerre - Angers SCO

Ligue 1 / Matchday 2
Stade Abbé Deschamps / 14.08.2022
AJ Auxerre
AJ Auxerre
Not started
-
-
Angers SCO
Angers SCO
Lineups

AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-3-3
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

AJ Auxerre

Angers SCO

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Lille OSCLIL
21104
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
11003
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
11003
4
Montpellier HSCMPL
11003
4
RC LensLEN
11003
12
Angers SCOANG
10101
18
AJ AuxerreAUX
10010
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

