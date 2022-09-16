AJ Auxerre - FC Lorient

Ligue 1 / Matchday 8
Stade Abbé Deschamps / 16.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AJ Auxerre

FC Lorient

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
761019
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
761019
3
RC LensLEN
752017
4
FC LorientLOR
751116
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
741213
14
AJ AuxerreAUX
72147
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

Ligue 1

Sanchez on target as Marseille fight back to down Lille

10/09/2022 at 21:34

Related matches

Montpellier HSC
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
17/09
Lille OSC
-
-
Toulouse FC
17/09
Stade de Reims
-
-
AS Monaco
18/09
Stade Brestois
-
-
AC Ajaccio
18/09

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between AJ Auxerre and FC Lorient with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 16 September 2022.

Catch the latest AJ Auxerre and FC Lorient news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.